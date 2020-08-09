Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s brother grilled for 18 hours

Rhea Chakraborty and her family are facing money-laundering allegations in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty attended the investigation on Friday. Rhea was drilled for the entire day after which Showik was asked to attend on Saturday. He was present before the officials of Enforcement Directorate yesterday morning and he was questioned for 18 long hours. He left the ED office this morning at 6:30 AM and he was asked to be present on Monday again.

The financial transactions of the Chakraborty family are under scanner and the ED officials questioned how they could pool out crores of money to buy lavish properties in Mumbai in the recent one year. The ED officials also kept a track of the bank accounts owned by the family. Rhea’s father Indrajeet Chakraborty too was asked to attend for the investigation on Monday. Rhea will be called once again next week and the date is yet to be finalized. The CBI officials too will interrogate Rhea and her family after six of their family members have been named as the main accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.