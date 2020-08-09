Dil Raju locks an interesting combination

Telugu360 was the first to reveal that top producer Dil Raju is focused on a small budget and content-driven films after the arrival of coronavirus pandemic. He offered deals to all the directors who worked for Sri Venkateswara Creations in the past. Anil Ravipudi who works at a jet speed impressed Dil Raju with a script. He would pen the screenplay and dialogue version of the film. Nenu Local fame Trinadha Rao Nakkina will direct this project.

The details and the genre about the film are currently kept under wraps. A young actor will play the lead role in the film. Anil Ravipudi will share the profits for his work and the project will be made on a budget less than Rs 10 crores. Dil Raju is also holding talks with Sukumar and Vamshi Paidipally for such similar attempts. More projects to be finalized and announced soon.