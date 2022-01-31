Two Mega Clashes ahead in Tollywood

After the new release date of RRR is announced, a bunch of Tollywood biggies that are in waiting mode announced the release dates. The makers of F3 announced that they would stick to their release date on April 28th but the makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya announced that the film will now hit the screens on April 29th. This would mark the clash between Chiranjeevi and Varun Tej (one of the lead actors in F3). There are strong speculations that one of them would move out of the race as both these films are made on huge budgets and are high on expectations.

Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak is announced for February 25th release but it may not hit the screens due to the night curfews in AP. The ticket pricing issue too has to be resolved for Bheemla Nayak to hit the screens considering the budget. The makers also announced that the film may head for release on April 1st. This would be less than one week after the release of RRR and this leads to a mighty clash. Two big Mega clashes are ahead in summer and we have to wait to see if these films will head for a clash or would find alternate release dates.