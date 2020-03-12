Two powerful scripts ready for Balayya

Nandamuri Balakrishna after a small break started shooting for a mass entertainer directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film will hit the screens during the second half of the year and Balayya is in plans to complete shooting for his portions at the earliest. He has been holding talks with B Gopal for a film for some time. As per the latest news we hear, two powerful scripts are ready and Balakrishna heard both the scripts recently.

Veteran writer Chinni Krishna who penned the scripts of Samarasimha Reddy and Narasimha Naidu wrote a powerful action entertainer considering Balakrishna. On the other side, Burra Sai Madhav who is closely associated and worked with Balakrishna for Gautamiputra Satakarni, NTR biopic scripted a mass entertainer for Balayya. Balakrishna loved both the scripts but he is yet to finalize one among them. B Gopal is in plans to start the shoot from May this year once Balakrishna takes the final call on the script.