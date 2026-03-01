x
UBS: Pawan Kalyan to rock with his swag

Published on March 1, 2026 by nymisha

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar have formed a cult combination with the blockbuster, Gabbar Singh. The movie gave the Power Star, a big break from underperformers. Hence, audiences have been waiting for his next collaboration with Harish Shankar from long time and Ustaad Bhagat Singh is releasing soon.

Exactly in 25 days, the movie is going to hit the theatres and Pawan Kalyan’s swag is going to hit like a Tsunami. In the 25 days countdown poster, we see a sample of it as Pawan Kalyan looks dashing and his mannerism brings back his vintage style, timing, swag all at once.

Harish Shankar proved yet again that he knows exactly how to deliver Pawan Kalyan at his best. The makers are promising that the movie will have double the madness, double the swag and will be a blast on big screens.

Audiences are going berserk witnessing younger and stylish Pawan Kalyan in the promotional material released till date. Devi Sri Prasad has delivered chartbusters for this prestigious film produced by Mythri Movie Makers and releasing on 26th March worldwide.

Next Wedding Celebrations Begin in Allu Family Previous Ram Charan begins dubbing for most anticipated Peddi
