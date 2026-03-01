Ram Charan begins dubbing for most anticipated Peddi

Mega Power Star Ram Charan has officially kickstarted the dubbing process for his highly anticipated sports drama, Peddi. As the film moves into its crucial post-production phase, the actor shared a light-hearted and candid video from the dubbing studio alongside director Buchi Babu Sana.

In a humorous exchange, Ram Charan was seen playfully teasing the director regarding his expression in the viral chartbuster Chikiri Chikiri, lyrical video. Charan joked that Buchi Babu’s passionate expressions and involvement in the chartbuster song were so convincing that people actually started assuming the director himself had sung the track, rather than the renowned singer Mohit Chauhan.

Continuing the fun banter, Ram Charan jokingly clarified to everyone that he is the one dubbing for his role and Buchi Babu, isn’t. As the works are progressing at brisk pace, the video also gives an assurance that movie will release on 30th April, in multiple languages, worldwide as scheduled.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru on a never-seen-before massive scale, the movie glimpse and song have created such huge anticipation that movie will be a global sensation upon release. Janhvi Kapoor is playing the leading lady role and Shiva Rajkumar is playing a prominent role.

Adding more fuel to the massive expectations, it was announced that the second single, Raa Raa Rai Rai, a heavy dance number, is getting ready for a grand release release later this week. AR Rahman has yet again delivered his very best and Ram Charan rocked the dance floor say inside sources.