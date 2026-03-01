x
Switch to: తెలుగు
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
View all stories
Home > Politics

TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu Denies Deepfake Allegations, Files Cyber Crime Complaint

Published on March 1, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu Denies Deepfake Allegations, Files Cyber Crime Complaint
image
Middle East Conflict Intensifies After Israel–U.S. Strikes on Iran
image
Biggest Risks from Young Tollywood Actors
image
Disastrous February for Telugu Cinema
image
NTR has to transform for Devara2

TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu Denies Deepfake Allegations, Files Cyber Crime Complaint

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman B.R. Naidu has strongly denied allegations linked to viral videos circulating on social media. The controversy erupted after several clips and images surfaced online claiming to show him in compromising situations with women. The content spread rapidly, triggering political criticism and public debate.

B.R. Naidu dismissed the visuals as fabricated. In a public statement posted on his official social media handle, he alleged that the videos are deepfake creations generated using artificial intelligence technology. According to him, the material was designed to damage his personal reputation and undermine the image of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

He stated that the content being circulated is false and manipulated. He accused certain political elements of orchestrating a targeted campaign to defame him. He specifically alleged that individuals linked to the YSR Congress Party were behind the online propaganda, although no independent verification has confirmed those claims.

Naidu said the intent behind the deepfake content is not only to malign him personally but also to tarnish the sanctity and credibility of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams institution. He described the episode as a deliberate attempt to attack the institution through character assassination.

The TTD Chairman confirmed that he has filed a formal complaint with cyber crime police. He requested a thorough investigation into the origin of the videos and demanded strict action against those responsible. He asserted that he will pursue the matter legally and will not remain silent while his image and the institution’s reputation are targeted.

For now, B.R. Naidu has categorically rejected the allegations and positioned the controversy as a politically motivated smear campaign.

Previous Middle East Conflict Intensifies After Israel–U.S. Strikes on Iran
else

TRENDING

image
Biggest Risks from Young Tollywood Actors
image
Disastrous February for Telugu Cinema
image
NTR has to transform for Devara2

Latest

image
TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu Denies Deepfake Allegations, Files Cyber Crime Complaint
image
Middle East Conflict Intensifies After Israel–U.S. Strikes on Iran
image
Biggest Risks from Young Tollywood Actors
image
Disastrous February for Telugu Cinema
image
NTR has to transform for Devara2

Most Read

image
TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu Denies Deepfake Allegations, Files Cyber Crime Complaint
image
Middle East Conflict Intensifies After Israel–U.S. Strikes on Iran
image
Aggressive Promotions needed from Pawan Kalyan

Related Articles

SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly