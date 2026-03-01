TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu Denies Deepfake Allegations, Files Cyber Crime Complaint

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman B.R. Naidu has strongly denied allegations linked to viral videos circulating on social media. The controversy erupted after several clips and images surfaced online claiming to show him in compromising situations with women. The content spread rapidly, triggering political criticism and public debate.

B.R. Naidu dismissed the visuals as fabricated. In a public statement posted on his official social media handle, he alleged that the videos are deepfake creations generated using artificial intelligence technology. According to him, the material was designed to damage his personal reputation and undermine the image of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

He stated that the content being circulated is false and manipulated. He accused certain political elements of orchestrating a targeted campaign to defame him. He specifically alleged that individuals linked to the YSR Congress Party were behind the online propaganda, although no independent verification has confirmed those claims.

Naidu said the intent behind the deepfake content is not only to malign him personally but also to tarnish the sanctity and credibility of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams institution. He described the episode as a deliberate attempt to attack the institution through character assassination.

The TTD Chairman confirmed that he has filed a formal complaint with cyber crime police. He requested a thorough investigation into the origin of the videos and demanded strict action against those responsible. He asserted that he will pursue the matter legally and will not remain silent while his image and the institution’s reputation are targeted.

For now, B.R. Naidu has categorically rejected the allegations and positioned the controversy as a politically motivated smear campaign.