x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra

Published on December 14, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?
image
One more Jolt for Siddharth

UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra

Kannada Superstar Upendra has an unique filmography as he started his career as a writer-director making distinctive films from routine. He gave many cult blockbusters and enjoys wide recognition in Indian Cinema. He is back to director’s chair with his upcoming UI – The movie. The highly awaited film is releasing on 20th December all over and the actor-director interacted with media about the film.

He stated that he doesn’t want to give messages or take one. And also, he belives that filmmaking is all about entertainment but he takes a layered approach. He classified UI as an interactive film and he stated that as audiences unravel the layers they will find it being political, philosophical while it entertains them.

Upendra stated that he did face issues in his films censorship earlier in his career but he did not face such a situation for UI. He expressed confidence in people being able to decode the interesting layers that he had hidden in the intrusive set design, title and also in scenes.

He praised composer Ajaneesh Loknath’s work for the film and stated that he gave him a lot of time to compose great soundtrack. He also stated that the producers have spent huge budget in making this film and he took one year to finalise on look and visual feel of the film.

Upendra thanked producers G Manoharan and Sreekanth KP for believing in his vision and making it a visual feast on a massive scale. Upendra expressed further confidence in people being able to see it as an entertaining film while being intrigued by screenplay, visuals and story. Geeta Film Distribution is releasing the film in Telugu.

Next Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event Previous Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?
else

TRENDING

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra

Latest

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?
image
One more Jolt for Siddharth

Most Read

image
Galla Madhavi backtracks on Bhagavad Gita controversy
image
No Jamali Elections Until 2029 : Chandrababu Naidu
image
Janasena in a fix over Allu Arjun’s arrest issue

Related Articles

Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley