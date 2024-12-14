UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra

Kannada Superstar Upendra has an unique filmography as he started his career as a writer-director making distinctive films from routine. He gave many cult blockbusters and enjoys wide recognition in Indian Cinema. He is back to director’s chair with his upcoming UI – The movie. The highly awaited film is releasing on 20th December all over and the actor-director interacted with media about the film.

He stated that he doesn’t want to give messages or take one. And also, he belives that filmmaking is all about entertainment but he takes a layered approach. He classified UI as an interactive film and he stated that as audiences unravel the layers they will find it being political, philosophical while it entertains them.

Upendra stated that he did face issues in his films censorship earlier in his career but he did not face such a situation for UI. He expressed confidence in people being able to decode the interesting layers that he had hidden in the intrusive set design, title and also in scenes.

He praised composer Ajaneesh Loknath’s work for the film and stated that he gave him a lot of time to compose great soundtrack. He also stated that the producers have spent huge budget in making this film and he took one year to finalise on look and visual feel of the film.

Upendra thanked producers G Manoharan and Sreekanth KP for believing in his vision and making it a visual feast on a massive scale. Upendra expressed further confidence in people being able to see it as an entertaining film while being intrigued by screenplay, visuals and story. Geeta Film Distribution is releasing the film in Telugu.