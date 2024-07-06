UK Election Results: The Fall of Rishi Sunak’s Government

Spread the love

The 2024 UK election results have garnered significant attention and analysis in India. One major reason is the Indian origin of Rishi Sunak, the outgoing Prime Minister. Additionally, the UK has long-standing historical ties with India, and shifts in UK governance can impact economic, educational, and immigration policies that affect a large Indian diaspora in the UK. The outcome of this election is debated and analyzed not only within the UK but also in several democratic countries, including India.

2024 UK Election Results: Disastrous Performance of Sunak’s Party

The 2024 United Kingdom general election, held on Thursday, July 4th, marked a significant turning point in British politics. The ruling Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, experienced a disastrous defeat by the opposition Labour Party, under the leadership of Sir Keir Starmer. Out of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, the Conservative Party secured only 121 seats, while the Labour Party achieved a landslide victory with 411 seats. This election ended the Conservative Party’s 14-year governance, marking Labour’s first win since 2010.

How Did Rishi Sunak Become Prime Minister in 2022?

The Conservative Party has maintained power since 2010. In September 2022, then-Prime Minister Liz Truss faced a significant crisis after her mini-budget, which included large-scale tax cuts and borrowing. This crisis forced Truss to resign in October. Rishi Sunak succeeded her as the Conservative leader and Prime Minister after an unopposed leadership election in October 2022.

Factors Leading to the Conservative Party’s Defeat

Anti-incumbency on the Party That Has Ruled Since 2010

During his time in office, Sunak was praised for stabilizing the economy and national politics. However, his party faced growing dissatisfaction from the public, which was evident in their poor performance in various local elections following his ascension to the premiership. The growing anti-incumbency sentiment against a party that has ruled for 14 years significantly contributed to their defeat.

Sunak’s Five Priorities and Failure to Achieve Targets

In January 2023, Sunak presented his government’s five priorities: reducing inflation, boosting economic growth, lowering national debt, decreasing NHS waiting lists, and addressing illegal immigration. However, only the inflation target had been achieved by the time the general election was called.

Economic Stagnation

A critical factor in the Conservative Party’s defeat was the UK’s stagnant economic growth. Over the past few years, the UK has struggled with low economic growth, underperforming compared to other major developed nations. In 2023, the economy grew by just 0.1%, and the country fell into a recession earlier this year, contributing to widespread discontent among voters.

Inflation and Cost of Living Crisis

The UK has been grappling with a severe cost of living crisis, with inflation reaching a 40-year high in October 2022. Although inflation has recently declined, it has left many citizens financially strained and disillusioned with the Conservative government’s handling of the economy. Even after Sunak’s government published reports of declining inflation, common people did not immediately “feel” the results.

Decline in Health Services

Public services, particularly the National Health Service (NHS), have faced significant challenges. Once a symbol of high-quality, affordable healthcare, the NHS has struggled due to chronic underfunding, leading to longer wait times and reduced quality of care. This decline has fueled public frustration and anger toward the Conservative Party’s essential services management.

Small Boat Crisis: Immigration Challenges

Immigration has remained a contentious issue, with an increasing number of asylum seekers from countries such as Turkey, Iran, and Afghanistan. This surge, often referred to as the “small boat crisis,” has placed immense pressure on the UK’s immigration system, leading to public dissatisfaction with the Conservative government’s handling of the situation. After assuming power, Sunak stated that “stopping boats” was one of his five priorities, but he did not succeed.

Sunak’s Image:

Sunak’s image among the public is that of a person richer than a king (if considering only direct net worth). This image did not resonate with the public who are at the receiving end of the government’s failure in curbing inflation and breaking economic stagnation. Sunak failed to establish a connection with the common public. He lacked the political charisma needed to rejuvenate his party.

The 2024 general election ended the Conservative Party’s long-standing rule, with Labour securing a decisive victory. As the UK transitions to Labour’s leadership, the nation will closely observe how Sir Keir Starmer addresses the pressing issues facing the country.

