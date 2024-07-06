x
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Crazy Combo: Ram Charan and Nag Ashwin?

Megastar Chiranjeevi specially felicitated the team of Mahanati after the film’s release. There were strong speculations that Nag Ashwin will soon direct Megastar and reports said that the talented director worked on a script for Chiranjeevi. Megastar also hinted that the script reminds of Pathala Bhairavi and is a socio fantasy film. Nag Ashwin was focused on Kalki 2898 AD and the first part got released recently. Nag Ashwin will spend two more years on the sequel.

C Ashwini Dutt who produced many memorable films with Chiranjeevi is in plans to take up Nag Ashwin’s socio fantasy film soon. Megastar too admitted that he wants to do a film like Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari. He signed Vishwambara and his dream of working in a socio fantasy film is turning true. As per the industry insiders, Nag Ashwin is working on a script and the film may feature Ram Charan in the lead role. Chiranjeevi may not take up a socio fantasy film again after Vishwambara. So, Nag Ashwin has high chances to work with Ram Charan if all goes well. For now, they are just rumors and things are only under discussion stages.

