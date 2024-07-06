Crazy Combo: Ram Charan and Nag Ashwin?

Spread the love

Megastar Chiranjeevi specially felicitated the team of Mahanati after the film’s release. There were strong speculations that Nag Ashwin will soon direct Megastar and reports said that the talented director worked on a script for Chiranjeevi. Megastar also hinted that the script reminds of Pathala Bhairavi and is a socio fantasy film. Nag Ashwin was focused on Kalki 2898 AD and the first part got released recently. Nag Ashwin will spend two more years on the sequel.

C Ashwini Dutt who produced many memorable films with Chiranjeevi is in plans to take up Nag Ashwin’s socio fantasy film soon. Megastar too admitted that he wants to do a film like Jagadekaveerudu Athilokasundari. He signed Vishwambara and his dream of working in a socio fantasy film is turning true. As per the industry insiders, Nag Ashwin is working on a script and the film may feature Ram Charan in the lead role. Chiranjeevi may not take up a socio fantasy film again after Vishwambara. So, Nag Ashwin has high chances to work with Ram Charan if all goes well. For now, they are just rumors and things are only under discussion stages.