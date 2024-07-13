Ullaasam From Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Soulful Odyssey

Spread the love

Nani’s adrenaline-pumping action thriller Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is getting ready for release on August 29th. There is a Saturday connection to the story, as the title suggested. In fact, the film’s teaser showed Surya in an aggressive avatar on Saturdays.

The makers on Saturday released the film’s second single Ullaasam. It’s a soulful odyssey through love and the song is instantly likable and transports us into a trance. The instrumentals are so mild and give a serene feel. The vocalisms by Sanjith Hegde and Krishna Lasya Muthyala Krishna are exquisitely loveable.

Nani and Priyanka Mohan added an extra layer of enchantment with their sparkling chemistry. Everything about this song is right on the money.

Vivek Athreya is directing the movie, while DVV Entertainments is pooling the resources.