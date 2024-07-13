x
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Home > Movie News

Ullaasam From Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Soulful Odyssey

Ullaasam From Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Soulful Odyssey

Nani’s adrenaline-pumping action thriller Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is getting ready for release on August 29th. There is a Saturday connection to the story, as the title suggested. In fact, the film’s teaser showed Surya in an aggressive avatar on Saturdays.

The makers on Saturday released the film’s second single Ullaasam. It’s a soulful odyssey through love and the song is instantly likable and transports us into a trance. The instrumentals are so mild and give a serene feel. The vocalisms by Sanjith Hegde and Krishna Lasya Muthyala Krishna are exquisitely loveable.

Nani and Priyanka Mohan added an extra layer of enchantment with their sparkling chemistry. Everything about this song is right on the money.

Vivek Athreya is directing the movie, while DVV Entertainments is pooling the resources.

Next Indian 2 Trimmed by 20 Minutes Previous Ravi Teja's Prajala Manishi?
