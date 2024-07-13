x
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja’s Prajala Manishi?

Telugu360 broke the news that Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja will team up with KS Ravindra (Bobby) once again after their first collaboration Power ended up as a box-office hit. The duo will work together next year after they complete their current projects. As per the news, the film is a powerful mass entertainer and it is titled Prajala Manishi. This is the working title of the film and the team will announce the title at the right time. It is unclear if the team will announce the title along with the film announcement.

Urvashi Rautela and Dimple Hayathi are the leading ladies in Prajala Manishi. People Media Factory will bankroll the prestigious film which will be made on a huge budget. Ravi Teja is shooting for Harish Shankar’s Mr Bachchan and his untitled 75th film directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. He will complete the shoots of both these films this year.

