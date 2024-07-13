Ravi Teja’s Prajala Manishi?

Spread the love

Telugu360 broke the news that Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja will team up with KS Ravindra (Bobby) once again after their first collaboration Power ended up as a box-office hit. The duo will work together next year after they complete their current projects. As per the news, the film is a powerful mass entertainer and it is titled Prajala Manishi. This is the working title of the film and the team will announce the title at the right time. It is unclear if the team will announce the title along with the film announcement.

Urvashi Rautela and Dimple Hayathi are the leading ladies in Prajala Manishi. People Media Factory will bankroll the prestigious film which will be made on a huge budget. Ravi Teja is shooting for Harish Shankar’s Mr Bachchan and his untitled 75th film directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. He will complete the shoots of both these films this year.