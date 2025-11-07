Unanimous Trolling for SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli is the country’s best director and his work received unanimous praise for all his films. He is known for his detailing in every craft. He is completely focused on GlobeTrotter, a stylish forest adventure featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the lead roles. The first look poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha has been unveiled today and he is seen sitting on a wheelchair. For the first time, the work of SS Rajamouli received unanimous trolling.

Social media platforms are filled with trolls and the poster received mixed responses. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s poster was compared to that of Suriya from 24 and Vivek Oberoi from Krrish 3 among the Indian films. Prithviraj Sukumaran is announced as the film’s lead antagonist and the poster said that he is paralysed in his arms and legs. The netizens also compared his look with Patrick Stewart in X-Men and Harrison Wells in Flash. The poster also looked simple and it did not have enough detailing like the past posters of Rajamouli’s films. Even the first look posters of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati from the franchise of Baahubali are being circulated today lauding the previous works of Rajamouli.

For the first time, Rajamouli’s work got trolled unanimously.