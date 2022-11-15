Unbearable loss for the Ghattamanenis

Tollywood’s legendary actor Superstar Krishna garu who has been a trendsetter breathed his last this morning. The entire family is left in shock by his sudden demise. The entire Ghattamaneni family is left shattered as they lost their third family member this year. 2022 cannot be worse than this for them. Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu passed away early this year due to prolonged health issues. Krishna’s wife Indira Devi passed away in September and soon Krishna garu is no more. The entire Tollywood rushed to the Nanakramguda residence of Krishna to offer their last respects.

His mortal remains will be placed in Gachibowli stadium this evening till tomorrow morning. After completing all the formalities, the last rites of Krishna garu will be held with state honors tomorrow in Mahaprasthanam. Mahesh Babu is personally monitoring all the work. The entire family is at unbearable pain with the loss of their family members. Rest in peace Krishna garu.