Unpredictable Third Wave puzzles Tollywood

After the restrictions are lifted in the country, the film industry reopened and the shoots are happening at a fast pace. Almost all the actors resumed the shoots of their upcoming projects. But there is no clarity about the reopening of the theatres though the governments of the Telugu states granted permission to screen films. A series of discussions are currently happening in Hyderabad between the producers and the distributors. Top producers of Telugu cinema met recently about the same. Some more meetings are planned this week.

What’s worrying so much is the third wave of coronavirus after the experts predicted that it may hit the country by the mid of August. Some of the distributors and exhibitors are not in a mood to reopen the theatres if there is a possible third wave. Screening films at this time will leave the makers in huge losses. Some of them say that the audience will not rush to theatres during these tense situations. The second wave of pandemic too is yet to calm down completely. For now, the discussions are going on and things will be finalized before this weekend.

Some of the filmmakers are keen to release the completed films as the interests are heaping up. More details awaited.