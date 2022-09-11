Update on Krishnam Raju’s Last Rites

Legendary Tollywood actor and Rebelstar Krishnam Raju passed away this morning. Condolences poured in from all the corners and the entire Telugu film industry paid their last respects for the actor in his residence. His mortal remains will be kept for the public tomorrow morning and the final journey will start at 11:30 from his residence. Krishnam Raju’s mortal remains will be laid to rest in his farmhouse in Kanakamamidi near Moinabad in the Chevella region.

The last rites will be conducted with state honours at 1 PM. The entire family of Krishnam Raju is present at his residence. Prabhas is personally overlooking all the formalities. He is quite emotional as he shares a great bonding with Krishnam Raju garu. The legendary actor will be missed.