TDP leaders keep Gudivada on fire, police deny permission for rally

The opposition TDP leaders on Sunday ignited fire in the Gudivada town of Krishna district, holding a protest against local MLA and former minister Kodali Nani for his alleged defamatory remarks against the TDP.

Kodali Nani has been locked in a war of words with the TDP leaders for the past two days. The TDP leaders took strong objection to the former minister’s remarks against Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh and some women leaders of the party.

The TDP leaders took a dig at Kodali Nani for his uncharitable remarks against the TDP top leaders and the women. They condemned Nani’s comments and sought an open apology from him.

TDP former MLC Buddha Venkanna went one step forward and asked Kodali Nani to kill them or else they will kill him after the 2024 elections.

On Sunday, the TDP leaders planned for a procession in Gudivada town to lodge a complaint against the former minister with the police. However, the police stopped Devineni Uma and Varla Ramaiah on the way at Pamarru and shifted them to the Guduru police station.

However, TDP leaders Jayamangala Venkata Ramana, Bode Prasad and Kagita Krishna Prasad reached Gudivada town by the RTC buses, giving a slip to the police. They reached the house of local former MLA Ravi Venkateswara Rao and then proceeded to the party office.

The TDP leaders tried to take out a rally from the party office to the police station to file a complaint. However, the police stopped them and said that they have no permission to take out a rally. The police also offered to take the complaint there on the road, which the TDP leaders refused.

However, after some time, the police gave permission to four of the TDP leaders to come to the police station and lodge a complaint. Following this Venkata Ramana, Bode Prasad and Krishna Prasad, besides Ravi Venkateswara Rao went to the police station and lodged a complaint against Kodali Nani.