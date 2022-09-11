What’s next for KGF star Yash?

Kannada actor Yash turned out to be a national sensation with KGF: Chapter 1. After the film performed well in all the languages, the sequel got a wide release and the scale, result is bigger. After the release of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash is yet to announce his next. The entire team got busy with their next commitments but Yash is yet to announce his next. Yash rejected a series of projects as he was not convinced with the scripts. Narthan is the only director with whom Yash traveled for a long time. The film too is kept on hold.

After the mighty success of KGF franchise, Yash is searching for a script that would be bigger than KGF. He is left in the hangover of pan-Indian cinema and a film that would appeal to all the audience. A couple of Tollywood directors and producers too met Yash but the actor was not convinced. His fans are now eagerly waiting for the next project of Yash.