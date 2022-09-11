Prabhas Heartbroken and Uncontrollable

Rebelstar Krishnam Raju had a complete life and the 83-year-old actor breathed his last this morning. The entire film fraternity along with the celebrities and politicians rushed to his residence to pay their last respects to this legendary actor. Prabhas shares a close bonding with Krishnam Raju and he revealed this several times. Prabhas was spotted heartbroken and he was uncontrollable at times today. He is personally meeting all the celebrities since the morning.

Prabhas met Krishnam Raju yesterday in AIG Hospitals and he was personally monitoring the health status of his Pedananna. The visuals and short video bytes of Prabhas weeping left his fans heartbroken. Prabhas has been the major pillar of the family and he shares a great bonding with the family of Krishnam Raju. It would take a long time for the actor to recover from this personal loss. All the celebrities who paid their last respects reminded their moments with Krishnam Raju. The last rites of the legendary actor will take place tomorrow afternoon with state honors.