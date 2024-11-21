x
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case

Published on November 21, 2024 by swathy

Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case

Raipur-based lawyer Faizan Khan, who was arrested for extorting money and threatening Shah Rukh Khan, had thoroughly searched online to obtain sensitive security details about the actor and his family members, according to the investigation. Before making the death threat and demanding Rs 50 lakh, Faizan Khan had extensively searched for information about the security arrangements and movements of Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan. This was revealed after the police recovered and analyzed Faizan Khan’s second mobile phone, as the accused lawyer remains in judicial custody. However, Faizan Khan has provided evasive and misleading responses about his motives for gathering information on the high-level security surrounding the VIP father-son duo. The police took immediate action after Faizan Khan’s threatening call to the Bandra Police Station on November 7.

Faizan Khan made a threatening call, demanding Rs 50 lakh from a “Bandstand-wala”. When the police officer asked for his identity, Faizan said his name was “Hindustani” and then hung up. The police quickly responded by filing a case, tracing the call to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and using technology to locate Faizan. A Mumbai Police team arrested him on November 12 and brought him in for investigation. The court remanded Faizan to police custody until November 18, and then he was given judicial custody for 14 days.

