Upendra confirms his next Telugu project

Kannada Superstar Upendra is a known face for Telugu audience. After essaying a powerful role with negative shades in Allu Arjun’s S/O Satyamurthy, Upendra wasn’t seen across Tollywood circles. The actor confirmed that he was not impressed with the roles because of which he stayed away from Telugu films. From the past few days, there are speculations that Upendra will be seen in a cameo in Varun Tej’s next project.

Speaking in his recent interview, Upendra confirmed that he is making his comeback to Tollywood. Upendra said that he was impressed with the assignment and decided to come on to the board for Varun Tej’s next. It is heard that Upendra will have an interesting full-length role and it is not a cameo. The makers will make an official announcement after the lockdown. Directed by Kiran Korrapati, the film is a sports drama and Varun Tej plays a boxer. The first schedule of the film got completed in Vizag after which the shoot got kept on hold.

Saiee Manjrekar is the leading lady and Allu Bobby, Sidhu Mudda are the producers.