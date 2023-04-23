Urvashi Rautela responds to Akhil Harassing statements

Urvashi Rautela has a special appearance in Akhil Akkineni’s Agent. The actress will be sizzling with Akhil in an item song in the film. There was a controversy on the internet after critic Umair Sandhu claimed that Urvashi was uncomfortable and she was harassed by co-star Akhil in Europe while shooting for Agent film. Umair Sandhu wrote, “#AkhilAkkineni harassed Bollywood actress #Urvashi Rautela during the shoot of #Agent in Europe. As per her, He is a very immature kind of actor and feels uncomfortable working with him.”

Urvashi reacted to the allegations and has filed a legal notice. She wrote, “Defamation legal notice has been served by my legal team. Definitely disgruntled by an indecent journalist like you for your spurious/ridiculous tweets. You’re not my official spokesperson. And yes you’re very immature kind of a journalist who made me & my family extremely uncomfortable.”

Surprisingly journalists and critics are taking a dig at Akhil. Earlier while he was addressing Agent movie press meet, journalists have twisted questions for him, where the actor handled in a very mature way and now critic false statements on his immature behaviour.