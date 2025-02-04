x
Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

US Deports 205 Indian Nationals on Military Aircraft

Published on February 4, 2025

US Deports 205 Indian Nationals on Military Aircraft

A US military aircraft has initiated the deportation of 205 Indian nationals, marking the first such operation under President Donald Trump’s administration. This move aligns with Trump’s hardline stance against undocumented migrants, estimated at 11 million in the United States. The flight, which departed from San Antonio, Texas, at 3:00 AM Indian Standard Time, is expected to land in New Delhi.

This deportation is part of a broader effort, with sources indicating a list of 18,000 Indian nationals identified for potential deportation. While this isn’t the first time the US has deported Indian migrants, the use of a military aircraft a US Air Force C-17 transport signals a heightened sense of urgency.

The Indian government ensured that all individuals on the flight were verified as Indian nationals before boarding. Over 5,000 Indians were deported between 2018 and 2023, but this is the first instance of a military aircraft being used for such a purpose. The US Embassy in New Delhi emphasized that the US is rigorously enforcing its immigration laws, sending a clear message that illegal migration carries significant risks.

This deportation comes just days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, scheduled between the 12th and 14th of this month. During a recent phone call, PM Modi assured President Trump that India would take back its illegal migrants while also discussing opportunities for skilled Indian labour in the US.

else

