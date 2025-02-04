x
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Game Changer coming to Amazon Prime

Published on February 4, 2025

Game Changer coming to Amazon Prime

Ram Charan’s recent offering Game Changer released on January 10th and the film has been rejected badly by the audience. The film failed to report minimum openings and it had a disastrous run at the box-office. Directed by Shankar, the film is produced by Dil Raju. The film is now all set to stream on Amazon Prime from February 7th. The streaming date is just less than a month. Considering the disastrous run, the production house has granted permission for the early streaming of the film.

Dil Raju and his production house were left in huge losses because of the film. Dil Raju never tasted such big losses in the past. Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam ended up as a super hit and saved some of the losses of Game Changer for Dil Raju. Game Changer featured Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth and Anjali in other important roles. Thaman scored the music and background score for Game Changer.

