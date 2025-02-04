Game Changer coming to Amazon Prime

Ram Charan’s recent offering Game Changer released on January 10th and the film has been rejected badly by the audience. The film failed to report minimum openings and it had a disastrous run at the box-office. Directed by Shankar, the film is produced by Dil Raju. The film is now all set to stream on Amazon Prime from February 7th. The streaming date is just less than a month. Considering the disastrous run, the production house has granted permission for the early streaming of the film.

Dil Raju and his production house were left in huge losses because of the film. Dil Raju never tasted such big losses in the past. Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam ended up as a super hit and saved some of the losses of Game Changer for Dil Raju. Game Changer featured Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth and Anjali in other important roles. Thaman scored the music and background score for Game Changer.