TDP Secures Tirupati Deputy Mayor Post Amid Political Drama

TDP candidate Munikrishna has won the Tirupati Deputy Mayor election, securing 26 votes against YSRCP’s Bhaskar Reddy, who received 21. The election, initially postponed due to a lack of quorum, was finally held today.

Munikrishna’s victory is a setback for the YSRCP, which aimed for full control over the municipality. Despite holding the Mayor and one Deputy Mayor post, the YSRCP’s efforts fell short, with the TDP’s alliance, backed by Cipai Subramanyam, proving decisive.

The vacancy arose after Abhinay Reddy, son of YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, resigned. Bhumana, overseeing the Tirupati district for YSRCP, saw this election as a crucial political battle.

With 47 of 50 corporator seats filled, at least 25 members were needed for the election. Monday’s session was postponed due to low attendance, but today’s vote proceeded with full participation.

The TDP’s victory in the Deputy Mayor election disrupts the YSRCP’s plans to dominate the Tirupati Municipality.