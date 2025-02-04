x
Woman Donates Her Lifetime Savings to TTD Educational Institutions

Published on February 4, 2025 by nymisha

Woman Donates Her Lifetime Savings to TTD Educational Institutions

C. Mohana, a woman from Renigunta, has donated Rs 50 lakh to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an amount she saved over nearly 35 years. This sum, representing her lifetime savings, was donated to Sri Venkateswara Sarva Shreyas (SV Balamandir), a trust under TTD, to support the education of orphaned and underprivileged students.

Mohana earned this amount while working in the development and disaster management sector in Kosovo, Albania, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, the United Nations, and India. Her contribution aims to benefit students in TTD institutions who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. She personally handed over the cheque to TTD Additional Executive Officer Venkayya Chowdary.

TTD has established several renowned educational institutions, including Sri Venkateswara Oriental High School, Sri Venkateswara Oriental College, and SVVS College in Hyderabad. Additionally, TTD runs a music and dance college to promote ancient Indian arts. Beyond these, TTD manages numerous degree colleges, junior colleges, and high schools for boys and girls in and around Tirupati, as well as a degree college in New Delhi.

