US House passes Trump impeachment

The Democrat-led US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
As voting ended, Trump became the third president in the US history to be impeached, Xinhua reported.
Prior to and amid the House debate before the impeachment votes, Trump issued and retweeted tweets from early Wednesday morning, calling Democrats’ impeachment effort “an assault” on the country as well as on the Republican Party.
