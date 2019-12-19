Jaan Sets: Budget cut down by one-fifth

Young Rebelstar Prabhas will soon be seen in Jaan, a periodic romantic drama set during 1970s in Europe. The story demands the film to be shot across never seen vintage locales as the film is a periodic drama. Hence the makers decided to erect massive sets to get the nativity right for the film. The financial stress of Saaho left the makers to think twice to budge huge on Jaan. Though initially, the makers decided to erect massive sets in Annapurna Studios, they soon changed their plans.

The makers of Jaan leased four acres of land in Tellapur which is now a prime location of the city. They leased it for two years and erected six complete sets for the film. With all the top studios charging huge as rents, the leasing of land reduced their costs by one-fifth. It would have cost Rs 30 crores for these six sets and now it costed just Rs 6 crores for the makers. Art director Ravindar Reddy is working on the sets. Earlier, the makers of Syeraa too erected sets in the outskirts of Hyderabad to cut down the costs. Ram Charan is said to have suggested Vicky (partner of UV Creations) to lease a land and erect sets to reduce the production cost.

The shoot of Jaan will commence early next year. The makers are thinking wise to pull down the costs so that the film will be made on a decent budget. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director of Jaan and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady.