Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Home > Politics

Uttam makes tall promises to Maharashtra

Published on January 23, 2025 by swathy

Uttam makes tall promises to Maharashtra

KCR looted Telangana more than Andhra rulers, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy made tall promises to Maharashtra farmers, saying inter-state Lendi Project will be completed by the end of 2026. Uttam made this claim, when a group of Congress leaders from Maharashtra met Telangana Irrigation Minister, to take up the issue of Lendi Project.

Nanded MP and senior Congress leader Ravindra Chavan led delegation of Maharashtra Congress leaders. Uttam Kumar Reddy held a review on Lendi Project at Secretariat, in which visiting leaders took part.

After the review meeting, Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said, though work on Lendi Project was stopped due to protests by displaced people in 2011, Telangana Government is making plans to revive the project and complete construction by 2026 end.

There is no doubt about Telangana Government’s efforts to revive Lendi Project located at Muked in Nanded district. But the claim of completing within next 24 months is a big thing. Because Lendi Project was started in 1984 with an estimated outlay of Rs 2,183.88 Cr. When the project was initiated it was envisioned to irrigate 38,573.15 acres in Telangana and 27,710 acres in Maharashtra.

But due to various hurdles, Lendi Project is still not completed even after 30 years. Till now about Rs 1040.87 Cr have been spent on the project. The earth dam work is 70 percent complete, and spillway is 80 percent complete. Canal construction is in progres and Irrigation officials are planning to lay underground pipelines.

The above statistics point that still lot more work need to be done to finish Lendi Project construction. With so much delay and lack of funds plaguing both Telangana and Maharashtra states, how Lendi Project will be completed by 2026 is a big question.

