Home > Movie News

Vijay’s last film to be titled as his first One

Published on January 23, 2025 by swathy

Vijay’s last film to be titled as his first One

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to make his political debut and he is keen to complete his 69th film for now and take a long pause from films. He will focus completely on politics and he also started his political engagements recently. He will work with H Vinoth for his next film and his fans are eagerly waiting for the updates. As per the reports from the Tamil media, Naalaiya Theerpu is the title speculated for the film. Naalaiya Theerpu happens to be the title of his debut film that was released in the year 1992.

The makers have to make an official announcement about the same very soon. KVN Productions are shelling out huge money for the film and Vijay is charging big money for Naalaiya Theerpu. There are reports that Naalaiya Theerpu is the remake of Balakrishna’s film Bhagavanth Kesari. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist in Naalaiya Theerpu. Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani will be seen in other supporting roles.

