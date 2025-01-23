Hilesso Hilessa from Thandel: A Realistic Romance

The third single ‘ Hilesso Hilessa’ from Thandel is out and it is a soothing romantic number. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi fit well in their roles and the song is a montage number explaining their bonding and romance. Chaitanya fits well as a fisherman and Sai Pallavi’s role too is exposed. Sai Pallavi’s dance moves are the major highlights and the duo’s chemistry is the major highlight of the song. Devi Sri Prasad composes a good melodious tune as per the situation and Shreya Ghoshal, Nakash Aziz add life to the song.

The song promises to be visually beautiful on screen and happens with the story. Hilesso Hilessa is one more impressive number from Thandel. The filming of the song took place in the remote villages of Srikakulam district. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and GA2 Pictures have invested big on the film. Thandel is the costliest attempt for the production house and the film is slated for February 7th release.