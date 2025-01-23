x
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Hilesso Hilessa from Thandel: A Realistic Romance

Published on January 23, 2025 by swathy

Hilesso Hilessa from Thandel: A Realistic Romance

The third single ‘ Hilesso Hilessa’ from Thandel is out and it is a soothing romantic number. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi fit well in their roles and the song is a montage number explaining their bonding and romance. Chaitanya fits well as a fisherman and Sai Pallavi’s role too is exposed. Sai Pallavi’s dance moves are the major highlights and the duo’s chemistry is the major highlight of the song. Devi Sri Prasad composes a good melodious tune as per the situation and Shreya Ghoshal, Nakash Aziz add life to the song.

The song promises to be visually beautiful on screen and happens with the story. Hilesso Hilessa is one more impressive number from Thandel. The filming of the song took place in the remote villages of Srikakulam district. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and GA2 Pictures have invested big on the film. Thandel is the costliest attempt for the production house and the film is slated for February 7th release.

