x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
View all stories
Home > Politics

Central Issue Notices To Ola , Uber Over Pricing Difference

Published on January 23, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Uttam makes tall promises to Maharashtra
image
Vijay’s last film to be titled as his first One
image
Hilesso Hilessa from Thandel: A Realistic Romance
image
Central Issue Notices To Ola , Uber Over Pricing Difference
image
Complete List of Nominations for Oscars 2025

Central Issue Notices To Ola , Uber Over Pricing Difference

The Indian government has taken action against ride-sharing giants Ola and Uber following allegations of differential pricing based on the type of smartphone used by customers. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to both companies after receiving complaints about fare discrepancies between Android and iOS users. This move comes in response to reports that iPhone users are often charged higher fares than Android users for the same rides, raising concerns about unfair trade practices and consumer rights violations.

The issue came to light when consumers reported significant variations in fares for the same destination depending on whether they booked rides using an Android device or an iPhone. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi described the alleged pricing strategy as an “unfair trade practice” and a “blatant disregard” for consumer rights. While Uber denied that its pricing is based on smartphone types, attributing fare variations to factors like pick-up points and estimated time of arrival, Ola has yet to issue a detailed response.

The CCPA has demanded clarifications from both companies regarding their pricing mechanisms and the factors influencing fare variations. This investigation is part of the government’s broader efforts to ensure transparency and fairness in digital services.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is a regulatory body established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which came into force on July 24, 2020. Its primary objective is to protect and enforce the rights of consumers as a class. The CCPA is led by a Chief Commissioner and two Commissioners (one for goods and one for services) and is currently headed by Nidhi Khare. It has the power to investigate violations of consumer rights, order the recall of unsafe goods and services, discontinue unfair trade practices, impose penalties of up to ₹10 lakh for misleading advertisements, and prevent endorsers from promoting misleading advertisements for up to one year.

This is not the first time the CCPA has intervened in technology-related consumer issues. Recently, it issued a notice to Apple regarding performance issues with iPhones. The authority’s actions reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring fair practices in the digital marketplace and protecting consumer rights.

The notices to Ola and Uber highlight the growing scrutiny of pricing practices in the digital economy. As the CCPA investigates these allegations, the outcome could set a precedent for greater transparency and fairness in ride-sharing services and other digital platforms. For consumers, this action serves as a reminder to stay vigilant about pricing discrepancies and report any unfair practices to the relevant authorities.

Next Hilesso Hilessa from Thandel: A Realistic Romance Previous Complete List of Nominations for Oscars 2025
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay’s last film to be titled as his first One
image
Hilesso Hilessa from Thandel: A Realistic Romance
image
Complete List of Nominations for Oscars 2025

Latest

image
Uttam makes tall promises to Maharashtra
image
Vijay’s last film to be titled as his first One
image
Hilesso Hilessa from Thandel: A Realistic Romance
image
Central Issue Notices To Ola , Uber Over Pricing Difference
image
Complete List of Nominations for Oscars 2025

Most Read

image
Uttam makes tall promises to Maharashtra
image
Central Issue Notices To Ola , Uber Over Pricing Difference
image
Chandrababu’s Witty Remark at Davos: “They Are Very Rich, We Are Very Poor”

Related Articles

Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree Cinnamon Water Benefits Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress