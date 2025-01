Complete List of Nominations for Oscars 2025

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced today. Emilia Perez has earned 14 nominations. Here is the complete list of nominations for the Oscars 2025:

BEST PICTURE:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

A Real Pain

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

BEST DIRECTOR:

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Edward Berger (Conclave)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)

BEST ACTRESS:

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

BEST ACTOR:

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Daniel Craig (Queer)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Last Showgirl)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Jeremy Strong (Apprentice)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

The Substance

Anora (Sean Baker)

The Brutalist (Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)

A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)

September 5

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Sing Sing

Wicked

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM:

Emilia Pérez

Flow

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

Vermiglio

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE:

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Daughters

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Once Upon a Time in Ukraine

A Swim Lesson

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT:

Anuja

Dovecote

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

BEST ANIMATED SHORT:

A Beautiful Man

In the Shadow of Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE:

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

BEST SOUND:

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Joker: Folie à Deux

Wicked

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN:

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP:

A Different Man

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

BEST COSTUME DESIGN:

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

BEST FILM EDITING:

Anora

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Wicked

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS:

Better Man

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Wicked