x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu’s Witty Remark at Davos: “They Are Very Rich, We Are Very Poor”

Published on January 23, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Vijay’s last film to be titled as his first One
image
Hilesso Hilessa from Thandel: A Realistic Romance
image
Central Issue Notices To Ola , Uber Over Pricing Difference
image
Complete List of Nominations for Oscars 2025
image
Chandrababu’s Witty Remark at Davos: “They Are Very Rich, We Are Very Poor”

Chandrababu’s Witty Remark at Davos: “They Are Very Rich, We Are Very Poor”

In a light-hearted yet insightful moment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu shared the stage with his counterparts from Telangana and Maharashtra ,Revanth Reddy and Devendra Fadnavis, respectively. During a panel discussion, Chandrababu humorously remarked, “They are very rich, and we are very poor,” referring to the economic disparities between the states. His comment drew laughter and applause from the audience, lightening the mood of the high-profile event.

The three leaders were participating in the “Country Strategic Dialogue” session, organized by the Union Ministry of Commerce to attract investments to India. The discussion focused on key sectors such as green energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and defense, with state leaders highlighting the opportunities and infrastructure available in their respective regions.

Chandrababu Naidu used the platform to underscore the economic challenges faced by Andhra Pradesh. He pointed out that while Maharashtra, with its financial capital Mumbai, and Telangana, which boasts the highest per capita income in India, are economically strong, Andhra Pradesh is still striving to overcome financial hurdles.

“Maharashtra is the financial capital of India, and Telangana has the highest per capita income. They are very rich, but we are very poor,” Chandrababu said, adding a touch of humor to his candid acknowledgment of the state’s struggles. His remark not only highlighted the economic realities but also showcased his ability to connect with the audience through wit and honesty.

The Davos summit has become a crucial platform for Indian states to showcase their potential and attract global investments. Chief Ministers and delegations from various states have been engaging with international companies and business leaders, presenting their states as ideal destinations for investment.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, along with Revanth Reddy and Devendra Fadnavis, emphasized the infrastructure, policies, and opportunities available in their states. Andhra Pradesh, in particular, is focusing on sectors like renewable energy, IT, and manufacturing to boost its economy and create jobs.

The “Country Strategic Dialogue” session aimed to present India as a unified investment destination while allowing states to highlight their unique strengths. The presence of three prominent Chief Ministers on the same stage symbolized the collaborative spirit of Indian states in driving economic growth.

Chandrababu’s humorous yet painful remark also served as a reminder of the diverse economic landscapes within India and the need for balanced development across states.

Next Complete List of Nominations for Oscars 2025 Previous SAIL Not Interested in Merging with Visakha Steel Plant
else

TRENDING

image
Hilesso Hilessa from Thandel: A Realistic Romance
image
Complete List of Nominations for Oscars 2025
image
Debate over Saif Ali Khan’s Quick Recovery

Latest

image
Vijay’s last film to be titled as his first One
image
Hilesso Hilessa from Thandel: A Realistic Romance
image
Central Issue Notices To Ola , Uber Over Pricing Difference
image
Complete List of Nominations for Oscars 2025
image
Chandrababu’s Witty Remark at Davos: “They Are Very Rich, We Are Very Poor”

Most Read

image
Central Issue Notices To Ola , Uber Over Pricing Difference
image
Chandrababu’s Witty Remark at Davos: “They Are Very Rich, We Are Very Poor”
image
SAIL Not Interested in Merging with Visakha Steel Plant

Related Articles

Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree Cinnamon Water Benefits Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress