Vakeel Saab is an honest Remake: Sriram Venu

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback with Vakeel Saab and the film is the remake of Bollywood blockbuster Pink. MCA fame Sriram Venu is the director and the shoot of the film resumes this month. During a tv chitchat, Sriram Venu spoke about the film. He said that Vakeel Saab is a honest and true remake. “It was a fanboy moment coming true for me with Vakeel Saab. From being a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan to direct my favorite hero, Vakeel Saab is a dream come true for me”.

“We have made minor changes to the script keeping all the limitations as it is a social drama. We cannot churn the film into an out and out commercial drama. Vakeel Saab is a honest remake and will leave Pawan’s fans in delight. Vakeel Saab is a respect for every woman. The film will have five songs and the final copy of the film will be ready by December. Like everyone, I am also eagerly waiting for the film’s release” said Sriram Venu.

Vakeel Saab is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release. Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, Anjali and Nivetha Thomas will be seen in other crucial roles. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers.