Varaha Roopam Copyright Row: Music Director Himself Admitted

A temporary injunction has been issued by a court in Kerala over the use of the Varaha Roopam song in the Kantara film. For a year music director is facing legal problem with plagiarism issue. The latest development is that the music director himself admitted that he took inspiration from the Navarasam song by Thaikkudam Bridge while making ‘Varaha Roopam’.

An injunction has been issued by the court for the usage of the song. Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate directed police to seize documents related to the plagiarized song under section 64 of the copyright act 1957. Court also asked the investigative officers to submit the report regarding violated copyright rules by the 4th of May.