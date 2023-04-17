Janhvi Kapoor Lands in Hyderabad

Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut in South cinema alongside NTR in NTR30. The actress has come down to Hyderabad for her very first Telugu film shoot yesterday. She popped up in a co-ord set in a very comfy look. Fans are delighted to see the actress coming down to the South for her Telugu debut film.

Janhvi Kapoor will be joining the shoot in Ramoji Film City in the coming days. NTR30 is directed by Koratala Siva and is taunted to be an action flick. Saif Ali Khan will also be in the lead cast and Anirudh Ravichandran will compose music. NTR30 is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.