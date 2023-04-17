Shaakuntalam First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Disaster

Shaakuntalam had a disastrous weekend with a worldwide gross of 10 Cr. The distributor’s share of the film is a mere 4.20 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 20 Cr and recovery is 20 percent. This will be it for the film as it will be a complete washout from today. After a poor opening day, the film dropped by 50 percent on the second day and it didn’t show any growth on Sunday which sealed its fate.
Below are the area-wise shares
|Area
|First Weekend Worldwide Collections
|Day1 Worldwide Collections
|AP/TS
|1.90Cr
|1 Cr
|ROI
|1.05 Cr
|0.5 Cr
|OS
|1.25 Cr
|0.7 Cr
|Worldwide Share
|4.20 Cr
|2.20 Cr
|Worldwide Gross
|10Cr
|5.20 Cr
|Pre-Release Business
|20 Cr (valued)
|20 Cr (valued)