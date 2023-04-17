Shaakuntalam First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Disaster

Shaakuntalam had a disastrous weekend with a worldwide gross of 10 Cr. The distributor’s share of the film is a mere 4.20 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 20 Cr and recovery is 20 percent. This will be it for the film as it will be a complete washout from today. After a poor opening day, the film dropped by 50 percent on the second day and it didn’t show any growth on Sunday which sealed its fate.

Below are the area-wise shares

Area First Weekend Worldwide Collections Day1 Worldwide Collections
AP/TS1.90Cr1 Cr
ROI1.05 Cr0.5 Cr
OS 1.25 Cr0.7 Cr
Worldwide Share4.20 Cr2.20 Cr
Worldwide Gross10Cr5.20 Cr
Pre-Release Business20 Cr (valued)20 Cr (valued)

