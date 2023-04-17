Shaakuntalam First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Disaster

Shaakuntalam had a disastrous weekend with a worldwide gross of 10 Cr. The distributor’s share of the film is a mere 4.20 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 20 Cr and recovery is 20 percent. This will be it for the film as it will be a complete washout from today. After a poor opening day, the film dropped by 50 percent on the second day and it didn’t show any growth on Sunday which sealed its fate.



Below are the area-wise shares

Area First Weekend Worldwide Collections Day1 Worldwide Collections AP/TS 1.90Cr 1 Cr ROI 1.05 Cr 0.5 Cr OS 1.25 Cr 0.7 Cr Worldwide Share 4.20 Cr 2.20 Cr Worldwide Gross 10Cr 5.20 Cr Pre-Release Business 20 Cr (valued) 20 Cr (valued)