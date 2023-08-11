Varla dares YSRCP to come for open debate on Venkatagiri incident

Even if a minor incident from the TDP side is considered to be an attempt to murder, is it under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or under Jagan penal code, asked TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Friday.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters here, Ramaiah demanded the ruling YSRCP leaders to come for an open debate on the Venkatagiri incident. “Can any YSRCP leader dare to come for an open debate on the Venkatagiri incident,” he asked and felt that the style of functioning of the police wing is highly partial.

Stating that the police officials are conducting table investigation but not visiting the spot to probe and register cases, Ramaiah advised them to immediately do away with this style of functioning. The courts too should realise this fact as the police officials are very keen that the TDP leaders should not get bail and thus filing every case only under Section 307 IPC. The police officials are harassing the TDP leaders taking advantage of the Punganur incident, he added.

When the police wing is doing everything like filing of the First Information Reports (FIRs), registering cases, arresting the accused under non-bailable Sections, sending them to judicial custody and filing the chargesheets, they can as well decide the quantum of punishments to them, Ramaiah said in a sarcastic manner. The TDP politburo member expressed surprise as to how cases under attempt to murder can be registered when the TDP activists only have burnt an effigy in Venkatagiri.

There is absolutely no evidence to prove that even a single drop of petrol was found on the activists but the police mentioned in the FIR that the agitators tried to set fire after pouring petrol, Ramaiah pointed out. In fact, there was no single person at the spot when the police arrived but cases are being registered doing some gimmicks, he remarked.

When not even a minor injury was found on the body, how can a case be registered under Sections of attempt to murder, the TDP politburo member asked. It is highly condemnable that provisions under Section 307 JPC (Jagan Penal Code) are being invoked to file false cases, Ramaiah said.

The police officials are simply watching incidents like a ruling YSRCP leader misbehaving with a woman constable in Anantapur and a head constable was beaten up mercilessly in Chirala, Ramaiah pointed out and asked as to why cases are not booked against them under Section 307 IPC. Why the leaders of the Police Association are silent, he asked.

Observing that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is making a mockery of the democracy, the TDP politburo member said that Jagan is now well aware that his days as Chief Minister are numbered. Ramaiah demanded that the cases registered under Sections 153/2023 be lifted immediately and said that if the YSRCP tries to harass the TDP activists the party will have to pay a very heavy price soon.