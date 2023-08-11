TDP national general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday suspected a conspiracy hatched inside the Tadepalle palace to attack party supremo and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Under the directions of the psycho Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, advisor to the Government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Minister, Peddyreddy, the Director General of Police (DGP) and another IPS officer Rishanth Reddy, hatched the plot to attack Chandrababu with stones, Lokesh said while addressing a public meeting here as part of his pada yatra. “The YSRCP rowdies indulged in the attack and the YSRCP psychos pelted the stones while the case is registered against Chandrababu,” Lokesh remarked.

When a case of attempt to murder is registered against Chandrababu, it clearly reflects how cowardly Jagan is, the TDP national general secretary said. The DGP and other police officials should follow the Raja Reddy constitution but not the Ambedkar’s Constitution, he said.

Any number of cases can be filed against the TDP leaders, Lokesh said and made it clear that every case will have a return gift immediately after the TDP forms the coming government. If the police officials are dare enough they should arrest Jagan for the murder of his paternal uncle and send him behind bars, Lokesh observed.

Despite the obstructions being created at every stage, Chandrababu has been firmly resisting them and has thoroughly been exposing the misdeeds of the ruling dispensation, Lokesh maintained. When a Dalit inspector had committed suicide and when the police officials have been attacked why there is no response from the law enforcing agencies, he asked.

Jagan has forced his mother and sister out of his house while killing the motherland of Amaravathi, he stated. Recalling that Jagan had demanded that the capital be in the middle of the State spreading in an extent of minimum 30 acres, Mr Lokesh pointed out that before the 2019 elections this same YSRCP chief had even said that Amaravathi would remain to be the capital.

What happened after he won the polls and he completely took a ‘U’ turn and completely destroyed Amaravathi, the lifeline of the people of the State, Loeksh remarked. “It is certain that the TDP is going to come back to power in 2024 and immediately after forming the government all the problems will be addressed on a war-footing basis,” Lokesh said and appealed to the people to elect the TDP candidate in Peda Kurapadu with thumping majority.

The villagers of Andukuru in a memorandum wanted transport facility to Krosuru as and when the TDP is back in power, the TDP national general secretary said that the demand will certainly be conceded. Jagan is more interested in looting the sand than on developing the State, Lokesh promised them to provide all the basic facilities by the coming TDP administration.