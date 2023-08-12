Jayaprada gets Jail sentence

Renowned actress and political figure Jaya Prada has been sentenced to 6 months of imprisonment and fined Rs 5000 following a verdict by a Chennai court on Friday. This decision extends to her business partners Ram Kumar and Raja Babu as well, who have also been found guilty in the case.

The issue traces back to the time when Jaya Prada owned a theatre in Chennai several years ago. This theatre eventually ceased its operations. Subsequently, the theatre’s employees lodged a complaint asserting that the actress had not paid them back the deducted ESI (Employee State Insurance) funds from their salaries. Allegedly, the ESI contributions were not transferred to the Government Insurance Corporation at all.

The Labour Government Insurance Corporation took legal action against Jaya Prada and her associates at the Egmore Court in Chennai. Acknowledging the charges, Jaya Prada expressed her intention to settle the outstanding dues and appealed for the case’s dismissal. But the court rejected her plea and rendered its verdict, imposing fines (5000 INR) and imprisonment for 6 months.