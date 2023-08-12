Hardcore Mega fans have a request for Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s latest offering Bhola Shankar is turning out to be a huge embarrassment for the actor and the whole team. Chiranjeevi is trolled and criticized like never before for the film. Even the hardcore Mega fans have opened their mouths and they are requesting Megastar not to attempt films like Bhola Shankar in the future. For the first time, a Megastar’s film was unsold in most of the regions and the producer had to release it on his own.

Mega fans who rush to watch the premieres showed no interest in Bhola Shankar. Several shows in towns and villages of AP and Telangana got canceled due to the lack of audience. Even the day numbers from Telugu states to overseas are quite low which indicates that Bhola Shankar was rejected even before the film’s release. The trolls on director Meher Ramesh are just countless and he is criticized to the core.

When actors like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are attempting films that suit their age, Chiranjeevi is focused on commercial films that are filled with romance and action. This is opposed by the hardcore fans of Chiranjeevi. Several hardcore fans of Megastar took to social media and requested him not to attempt such films in the future. They call it an insult to his achievements. They also reminded him about his domination in Indian cinema because of the films he has done over the past three decades.

Most of the Mega fans also used the word ‘Bhajana Batch’. They say that a section of people are around Megastar and are focused on elevating him and praising his work despite outright rejection. The interviews of Bhola Shankar are a pure example for it. Even the pre-release event was focused on heaping praises on Megastar instead of talking about Bhola Shankar. Some of his fans requested Chiranjeevi to change his costumer and the choreographer for his upcoming projects.

There is also a strong talk that Chiranjeevi has been demanding a fat paycheque which is turning out to be a stress for the makers, if the films at the box-office. Anil Sunkara, the producer of Bhola Shankar would be losing big as the film is heading for a huge disaster. We have to wait to see if Megastar cuts down his remuneration to save his Bhola Shankar producer and hears the requests of his fans to make his comeback in the near future.