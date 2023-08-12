Bhola Shankar has a poor opening Day – Day1 Worldwide Collections

Bhola Shankar Day 1 worldwide collections
Bhola Shankar has a very poor opening Worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 17.50 Cr (15.5 Cr excluding GST). The film has a very poor opening, to say the least. Starting from Noon Shows where the film has opened with low numbers it has dropped for Matinees. Evening & Second shows were driven by advances. Word of mouth is very poor for the film and will struggle to do even a 30cr share in its full run.

Below are the area-wise Shares

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)

AreaDay 1 Collectionsworldwide Pre-release business
Nizam3.80 Cr22 Cr (Valued)
Ceeded1.75 Cr12 Cr (NRA)
UA1.55 Cr9.5 Cr (NRA)
Guntur1.75 Cr6 Cr (Valued)
East1.3 Cr6 Cr (Valued)
Krishna0.85 Cr4.8 Cr (Valued)
West1.85 Cr4.8 Cr (NRA)
Nellore0.73 Cr3 Cr
AP/TS13.18 Cr (15.10 Cr including GST)68.1 Cr (60 Cr excluding GST)
ROI0.6 Cr5 Cr
OS1.7 Cr6 Cr
Worldwide Share15.48 Cr (17.40 Cr including GST)
Worldwide Rights79 Cr (including GST)79.1 Cr (71 excluding GST)

  1. Nenu chebutune unna ko aka dirà munugutaru ani. Yee 67 years old musali hero badipanthulu , SR gari manumaralu lanti cinimalu. Chesukovali , leda mallo villan portions chesukovali. Aha lo. 62 years Venkatesh laga

