Bhola Shankar has a poor opening Day – Day1 Worldwide Collections

Bhola Shankar has a very poor opening Worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 17.50 Cr (15.5 Cr excluding GST). The film has a very poor opening, to say the least. Starting from Noon Shows where the film has opened with low numbers it has dropped for Matinees. Evening & Second shows were driven by advances. Word of mouth is very poor for the film and will struggle to do even a 30cr share in its full run.

Below are the area-wise Shares

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)

Area Day 1 Collections worldwide Pre-release business Nizam 3.80 Cr 22 Cr (Valued) Ceeded 1.75 Cr 12 Cr (NRA) UA 1.55 Cr 9.5 Cr (NRA) Guntur 1.75 Cr 6 Cr (Valued) East 1.3 Cr 6 Cr (Valued) Krishna 0.85 Cr 4.8 Cr (Valued) West 1.85 Cr 4.8 Cr (NRA) Nellore 0.73 Cr 3 Cr AP/TS 13.18 Cr (15.10 Cr including GST) 68.1 Cr (60 Cr excluding GST) ROI 0.6 Cr 5 Cr OS 1.7 Cr 6 Cr Worldwide Share 15.48 Cr (17.40 Cr including GST) Worldwide Rights 79 Cr (including GST) 79.1 Cr (71 excluding GST)