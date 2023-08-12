Bhola Shankar has a poor opening Day – Day1 Worldwide Collections

Bhola Shankar has a very poor opening Worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 17.50 Cr (15.5 Cr excluding GST). The film has a very poor opening, to say the least. Starting from Noon Shows where the film has opened with low numbers it has dropped for Matinees. Evening & Second shows were driven by advances. Word of mouth is very poor for the film and will struggle to do even a 30cr share in its full run.
Below are the area-wise Shares
(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)
|Area
|Day 1 Collections
|worldwide Pre-release business
|Nizam
|3.80 Cr
|22 Cr (Valued)
|Ceeded
|1.75 Cr
|12 Cr (NRA)
|UA
|1.55 Cr
|9.5 Cr (NRA)
|Guntur
|1.75 Cr
|6 Cr (Valued)
|East
|1.3 Cr
|6 Cr (Valued)
|Krishna
|0.85 Cr
|4.8 Cr (Valued)
|West
|1.85 Cr
|4.8 Cr (NRA)
|Nellore
|0.73 Cr
|3 Cr
|AP/TS
|13.18 Cr (15.10 Cr including GST)
|68.1 Cr (60 Cr excluding GST)
|ROI
|0.6 Cr
|5 Cr
|OS
|1.7 Cr
|6 Cr
|Worldwide Share
|15.48 Cr (17.40 Cr including GST)
|Worldwide Rights
|79 Cr (including GST)
|79.1 Cr (71 excluding GST)
Nenu chebutune unna ko aka dirà munugutaru ani. Yee 67 years old musali hero badipanthulu , SR gari manumaralu lanti cinimalu. Chesukovali , leda mallo villan portions chesukovali. Aha lo. 62 years Venkatesh laga