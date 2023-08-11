Mahesh Babu back from his Holiday

Mahesh Babu celebrated his 48th birthday in Scotland. The actor was on a break for two weeks and returned to Hyderabad today. After celebrating his birthday, Mahesh Babu expressed his gratitude and thanked all his fans through a message on his social media wall.

But now the concern is about Guntur Kaaram film. Will Mahesh Babu sort out all issues related to Guntur Kaaram and return back to shoot? There were enormous reasons for the delay of the shoot, the latest one is the walkout of cameraman PS Vinod and fight masters Ram-Lakshman. There is so much buzz around the film’s release for Sankranthi and also about the film’s shoot.

Mahesh Babu will soon meet producer S Radha Krishna and director Trivikram soon to resolve the issues.