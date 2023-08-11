The release of Bhola Shankar today has ushered in a wave of mixed-to-negative feedback, adding another layer of uncertainty for megastar Chiranjeevi.

After making a triumphant comeback with Valtheru Veerayya, Chiranjeevi now finds himself grappling with confusion due to his recent endeavor, Bhola Shankar. Chiranjeevi’s re-entry into movies, following his departure from the political scene, was marked by the cautious selection of “Khaidi Number 150,” a safe commercial project that proved successful. However, his experimentation with Sairaa movie didn’t yield the desired results. Subsequently, Koratala Siva’s Acharya, which deviated from Chiranjeevi’s usual style of entertainment and even lacked a prominent female lead, emerged as one of the major setbacks in his career. Yet, Valtheru Veerayya, a conventional film with a predictable plotline, struck a chord with the audience and reaffirmed that they were eager for Chiranjeevi to deliver the tried-and-true masala entertainers.

However, the release of Bhola Shankar has seemingly disrupted Chiranjeevi’s calculations, throwing him into uncertainty once again. Industry analysts suggest that this movie might have compounded his dilemma regarding the scripts he should consider for future projects.

While audiences aren’t averse to formulaic films as long as they provide entertainment, it’s worth noting that movies with innovative narratives tend to leave a more lasting impact. Chiranjeevi’s choice of projects post-Bhola Shankar will undoubtedly be under scrutiny, as fans and critics await his next move.