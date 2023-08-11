Jailer Day1 Worldwide Collections – 3rd biggest opener for Kollywood

Jailer Day1 Worldwide Collections
Jailer Day1 Worldwide Collections

Rajinikanth’s Jailer has an excellent opening all over with a worldwide gross of 88 Cr. The film has taken excellent opening everywhere. In Telugu States, the film has collected around 6 Cr share with rights valued at 12 Cr. It has a 50% recovery already. In Tamil Nadu, the film has collected 22 Cr gross which is the second biggest for Rajinikanth. Worldwide the film has taken third biggest for a Kollywood film with the first beating Beast and the first two are 2.0 & Kabali. The film is carrying positive word of mouth and is expected to rake in 400 Cr gross worldwide in its full run.

Below are the area-wise gross numbers:

AreaDay1 Worldwide CollectionsWorldwide Pre-release Business
TN22 Cr62 Cr (Valued)
AP/TS10.3 Cr (5.9 Cr Share)12 Cr (Valued)
KA9 Cr10 Cr
Kerala5.9 Cr6 Cr
North India2 Cr2 Cr
Overseas39 Cr ($4.7 Million)30 Cr
Worldwide88.20 Cr122 Cr

