Jailer Day1 Worldwide Collections

Rajinikanth’s Jailer has an excellent opening all over with a worldwide gross of 88 Cr. The film has taken excellent opening everywhere. In Telugu States, the film has collected around 6 Cr share with rights valued at 12 Cr. It has a 50% recovery already. In Tamil Nadu, the film has collected 22 Cr gross which is the second biggest for Rajinikanth. Worldwide the film has taken third biggest for a Kollywood film with the first beating Beast and the first two are 2.0 & Kabali. The film is carrying positive word of mouth and is expected to rake in 400 Cr gross worldwide in its full run.
Below are the area-wise gross numbers:
|Area
|Day1 Worldwide Collections
|Worldwide Pre-release Business
|TN
|22 Cr
|62 Cr (Valued)
|AP/TS
|10.3 Cr (5.9 Cr Share)
|12 Cr (Valued)
|KA
|9 Cr
|10 Cr
|Kerala
|5.9 Cr
|6 Cr
|North India
|2 Cr
|2 Cr
|Overseas
|39 Cr ($4.7 Million)
|30 Cr
|Worldwide
|88.20 Cr
|122 Cr