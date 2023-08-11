Jailer Day1 Worldwide Collections

Rajinikanth’s Jailer has an excellent opening all over with a worldwide gross of 88 Cr. The film has taken excellent opening everywhere. In Telugu States, the film has collected around 6 Cr share with rights valued at 12 Cr. It has a 50% recovery already. In Tamil Nadu, the film has collected 22 Cr gross which is the second biggest for Rajinikanth. Worldwide the film has taken third biggest for a Kollywood film with the first beating Beast and the first two are 2.0 & Kabali. The film is carrying positive word of mouth and is expected to rake in 400 Cr gross worldwide in its full run.

Below are the area-wise gross numbers:

Area Day1 Worldwide Collections Worldwide Pre-release Business TN 22 Cr 62 Cr (Valued) AP/TS 10.3 Cr (5.9 Cr Share) 12 Cr (Valued) KA 9 Cr 10 Cr Kerala 5.9 Cr 6 Cr North India 2 Cr 2 Cr Overseas 39 Cr ($4.7 Million) 30 Cr Worldwide 88.20 Cr 122 Cr