Varun enters the ring for Ghani

Mega Prince Varun Tej is doing a sports drama for the first time in his career titled ‘Ghani.’

Based on the backdrop of boxing, Varun is essaying the titular role. He underwent rigorous training in boxing for nearly a couple of months and its time to enter the ring.

Varun is joined by promising actor Naveen Chandra, Suniel Shetty and Upendra. High intensity boxing episodes are being canned in a huge set.

‘Ghani’ is being written and directed by Kiran Korrapati while Abburi Ravi is penning the dialogues.

Thaman is composing music for the film while George C Williams is handling the cinematography.

Bollywood beauty Saiee Manjrekar is playing the female lead.

Sidhu Mudda is bank rolling Ghani on Renaissance Pictures banner along with Allu Bobby. The film’s release date is locked on July 30th.