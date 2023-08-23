Varun Tej – Lavanya Tripathi Wedding Updates

Varun Tej is busy promoting his upcoming film Gaandeevadhari Arjuna film, which is scheduled for August 25th release. The actor has participated in several interviews and maintained secrecy throughout about his wedding updates. Ever since they made their wedding official, Varun Tej and Lavanya have been posting some pictures together. They had even been to Italy recently. The latest buzz is that the wedding will happen in November in Italy.

Wedding preparations are already in full swing. After the release of Gaandeevadhari Arjuna, Varun will start gearing up with work. Only close family and relatives will fly to Italy for the wedding. Lavanya and Varun Tej first met on the sets of Mister and entered into a relationship at the time of Antariksham 9000KMPH.