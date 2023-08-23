Buzz: Indian 2 to release in Two Parts?

Indian 2 is the sequel of Kamal Haasan and Shankar’s Bharatheeyudu, which was released in 1996. As per reports, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 has completed its shooting and currently is in the editing table. After finishing the editing work the runtime of the film was approximately five hours. With this, the producers made a decision to release the film in two parts.

But reportedly Kamal Haasan is not happy with the decision and feels that a sequel does not need to be in two parts. There is a strong ongoing rumor that Kamal Haasan himself started trimming the film by taking the responsibility of the editor to reduce the length of the film from 5 hours. Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Subaskaran are producing Indian2 under the Lyca Productions banner.