Vijay Deverakonda’s Statements Tripping Rajinikanth Fans

Vijay Deverakonda’s hypothetical example with Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi didn’t go well with the Rajinikanth fans. Vijay Deverakonda is busy with Kushi film promotions. As part of the interaction, he judged superstars for delivering flops, for which the actor took out the names of Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi.

Vijay Deverakonda said, “ Superstars are beyond hits and flops. Rajini sir can have six flops back to back and come do a film like Jailer, which does 500 crores. We just have to shut up and watch” and about Chiranjeevi, he said, “Chiranjeevi can also give back to back flops, but if he meets a director with the right energy, he will come back with a sensation, just like he did with Sankranthi (Waltair Veerayya).”

Rajinikanth fans are behind the actor’s comments and clearing that Darbar and Annaatthe were average films and not flops. Vijay fans came in support of the actor on social media by telling fans to learn English first and know the difference between ‘can have’ and ‘had’.